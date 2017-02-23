Lubbock crews battle more than 2 dozen blazes; fire danger persists through Friday

A two-alarm grass fire threatened several houses after high winds whipped a tree into a powerline at a Lubbock park early Thursday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock. That fire about 12:30 p.m. at George W. Dupree Park near 59th Street and Toledo Avenue was among more than two dozen blazes Lubbock Fire Rescue crews battled by early Thursday evening as red flag conditions created high fire danger through the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.