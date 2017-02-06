Lubbock County Democrats speak out ag...

Lubbock County Democrats speak out against Senate Bill 4

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Senate Bill 4 was designed to require all jails and law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials and hold undocumented immigrants accused of committing a crime. The Lubbock Democratic party held a news conference about the proposed legislation and what it could mean for millions across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Sun trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 31 SHORTY 4
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Jan 30 CAPT AMERICA 2
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC