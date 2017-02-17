Lubbock Cooper officials break ground for East Elementary
That's the message from a 1989 film, "Field of Dreams" that Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Superintendent Keith Bryant describes as one of his all-time favorite movies. "We're not Iowa, and we're not in corn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC