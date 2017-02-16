Lubbock chamber kicks off Total Resou...

Lubbock chamber kicks off Total Resource Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Total Resource Campaign exceeded its goal last year and set the bar higher this time. The chamber kicked off its seventh annual Total Resource Campaign with a news conference Thursday morning at the J.T. and Margaret Talkington YWCA Sun 'n Fun Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC