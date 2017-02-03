Lubbock Chamber applauds President Tr...

Lubbock Chamber applauds President Trump's action delaying Fiduciary Rule

14 hrs ago

Lubbock's Chamber of Commerce praised President Donald Trump's announcement Friday that he planned to use a memorandum to ask the labor secretary to delay the Department of Labor's Fiduciary Rule rolled out by the Obama administration. The DOL's Fiduciary Rule was issued in April and raises the standards stockbrokers and investment advisers must meet when they give retirement guidance.

