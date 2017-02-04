Lubbock area parents, leaders weigh options as school choice debate picks up
When a parent selects a school option outside of regular public education, it could be because of programs the chosen school has, or it could be as simple as its location. "I chose this school because, as a case worker, I did have students who were at this school," Douglas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 31
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC