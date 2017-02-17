LPD Video: Suspects caught on camera stealing from toolboxes on pickup

Lubbock police are searching for three suspects caught on camera breaking into tool boxes and stealing property from a truck. Police say they broke into the tool boxes on a truck parked in the 4900 block of 63rd Street back on Jan. 24. No property was taken at that time, but police say they came back on Jan. 25. One suspect watched from the end of the driveway while the other two approached the vehicle.

