LPD: Man dead in hit-and-run possibly involving multiple vehicles

A man was found dead, lying in a road in Central Lubbock early Friday morning, following a fatal hit-and-run possibly involving more than one vehicle, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At about 12:36 a.m., Pelt says an officer was flagged down near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q by a motorist reporting a male walking in the middle of the street in the eastbound access road.

