LPD: Man dead in hit-and-run possibly involving multiple vehicles
A man was found dead, lying in a road in Central Lubbock early Friday morning, following a fatal hit-and-run possibly involving more than one vehicle, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At about 12:36 a.m., Pelt says an officer was flagged down near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q by a motorist reporting a male walking in the middle of the street in the eastbound access road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|5 hr
|alberto
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC