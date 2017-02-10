LPD: Man dead in hit-and-run possibly...

LPD: Man dead in hit-and-run possibly involving multiple vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A man was found dead, lying in a road in Central Lubbock early Friday morning, following a fatal hit-and-run possibly involving more than one vehicle, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt. At about 12:36 a.m., Pelt says an officer was flagged down near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q by a motorist reporting a male walking in the middle of the street in the eastbound access road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) 2 hr llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) 4 hr Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 5 hr alberto 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC