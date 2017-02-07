Limited tickets available for Garth Brooks' fifth concert

"Limited tickets" remain available for the concert headlined by Garth Brooks at 7 p.m. March 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave., according to Cindy Harper, the arena's associate director. Tickets can be purchased only by visiting online site axs.com/garth or by calling 844-634-2784.

