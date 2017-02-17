Lifestyle
Dr. Wesley and Marilyn McAda of Hallettsville, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Elaine McAda, to Zachary Lin Kittley, son of Wes and Linda Kittley of Lubbock, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cuero Record, Cuero, Texas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC