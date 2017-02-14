LFR: Fire at Church's Chicken ruled accidental, cites excessive grease buildup
A fire at a Church's Chicken restaurant was ruled accidental by the Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office early Tuesday morning. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded at 2:05 a.m. after a passerby reported visible smoke coming from the roof of the location near 34th Street and Quaker Avenue, according to an LFR statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC