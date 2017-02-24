Las Vegas man pleads guilty on fed. c...

Las Vegas man pleads guilty on fed. charge for flight diverted to Lubbock airport

A 24-year old Las Vegas man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he admitted Friday to attempting to illegally enter a flight cockpit during an American Airlines flight from California to Dallas in September. Jerry Ba Nguyen pleaded guilty before U.S. magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant to a count of interference with flight crew members and attendants.

