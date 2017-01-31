Lamesa man uses baggy pants, faulty z...

Lamesa man uses baggy pants, faulty zipper, stomach ache excuse in child sex assault case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 29-year-old Lamesa man told jurors Tuesday in the 137th District Court that baggy pants, a faulty zipper and a stomach ache two years ago resulted in a mother finding him with an exposed erection in her kitchen near her 14-year-old daughter. Victor Molinar Jr., who is on bond, denied having any sexual contact with the girl and pleaded not guilty to a second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS 16 hr SHORTY 4
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Jan 30 CAPT AMERICA 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16) Jan 22 shorty 2
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC