Lamesa man uses baggy pants, faulty zipper, stomach ache excuse in child sex assault case
A 29-year-old Lamesa man told jurors Tuesday in the 137th District Court that baggy pants, a faulty zipper and a stomach ache two years ago resulted in a mother finding him with an exposed erection in her kitchen near her 14-year-old daughter. Victor Molinar Jr., who is on bond, denied having any sexual contact with the girl and pleaded not guilty to a second-degree felony count of sexual assault of a child, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
