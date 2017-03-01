Kissing Bug Tested Positive for Dange...

Kissing Bug Tested Positive for Dangerous Chagas Disease in Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday that a kissing bug found in Lubbock home has tested positive for Chagas disease. Now the Health Department is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas A&M to test dogs in Amarillo and Lubbock for the disease.

