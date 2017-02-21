How to capture a runaway NY bull? Bring in the cowboys

In this image taken from video provided by WABC, a bull that escaped from a local slaughter house is pursued by New York City Police, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. Police corralled the bull in a backyard in the Queens borough of New York, after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull's hide was studded with tranquilizer darts.

