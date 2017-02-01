Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer to opening
There are 1 comment on the KCBD-TV Lubbock story from 18 hrs ago, titled Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer to opening. In it, KCBD-TV Lubbock reports that:
The Historic East Lubbock Gateway, an individually funded project, is one step closer to coming to life. The beautification project is designed to enhance about six city blocks, from 17th Street on Avenue A south to 23rd Street, all in an effort to revitalize east Lubbock.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Private funding is wonderful..............
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Tue
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC