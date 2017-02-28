High winds and low humidity to bring hazardous conditions to South Plains on Tuesday
A high-wind warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m., as west-southwest winds are expected to bring in areas of blowing dust and the potential for grass fires to the South Plains on Tuesday. The National Weather Service states wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph throughout the day with sustained winds ranging from 40 to 50 mph, as the area is also under red flag warning for critical to extremely critical fire conditions.
