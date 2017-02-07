Grand jury indicts Lubbock woman who allegedly hid bag of meth in body

A 26-year-old woman is facing felony drug charges in connection with an October arrest during which Lubbock County sheriff's deputies say they found methamphetamine hidden in her genitals. Lubbock County grand jurors on Tuesday returned an indictment against Brittany Tyson for a first-degree felony count of possession with intent to distribute between 4-200 grams of methamphetamine.

