Garden and Arts Center hosts LISD Youth Art Month
This exhibition will feature local student works that display the creativity and talent of youth artists from Lubbock Independent School District secondary art students. The Garden and Arts Center will host a reception during the First Friday Art Trail on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public.
