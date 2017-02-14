Gander Mountain expected to file for bankruptcy; no word on Lubbock, Amarillo stores
Hunting and fishing retailer Gander Mountain is expected to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, leaving the future of its Lubbock and Amarillo stores in question. An unnamed employee told Reuters last week that Gander Mountain would file for bankruptcy.
