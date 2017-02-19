Gallego speaks about opportunity for ...

Gallego speaks about opportunity for future generations at 34th annual LULAC banquet in Lubbock

A former state legistor told Lubbock LULAC members on Saturday night what Hispanics have had to endure for a better life and what their children face. The 34th annual League of United Latin American Citizens "Bring out your Best" awards and scholarship banquet honoring Pete Gallego, former US representative for the 23rd congressional district in Texas.

