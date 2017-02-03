Former Lubbock police officer facing ...

Former Lubbock police officer facing charges in child sex case in Clovis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A former Lubbock police officer, convicted of harassment after a 2004 incident, has been charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child in Clovis, the Clovis News Journal reports. In Clovis, Blake Littlejohn, 41, has been charged with a first-degree felony charge of criminal sexual penetration of a minor , and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 - clothed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) 11 hr xcel22 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Thu xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 31 SHORTY 4
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... Jan 30 CAPT AMERICA 2
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC