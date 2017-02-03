Former Lubbock police officer facing charges in child sex case in Clovis

A former Lubbock police officer, convicted of harassment after a 2004 incident, has been charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child in Clovis, the Clovis News Journal reports. In Clovis, Blake Littlejohn, 41, has been charged with a first-degree felony charge of criminal sexual penetration of a minor , and two counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 - clothed.

