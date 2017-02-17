Following ruckus, a Billy Kidd,a a Je...

Following ruckus, a Billy Kidd,a a Jesse Jamesa arrested in West Texas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A pair of brothers arrested in West Texas after causing ruckus at a bar were living up to their outlaw namesakes. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports brothers Billy Kidd Gomez, 25, and Jesse James Gomez, 22, were arrested last weekend and face public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges along with misdemeanor warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC