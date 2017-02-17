Following ruckus, a Billy Kidd,a a Jesse Jamesa arrested in West Texas
A pair of brothers arrested in West Texas after causing ruckus at a bar were living up to their outlaw namesakes. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports brothers Billy Kidd Gomez, 25, and Jesse James Gomez, 22, were arrested last weekend and face public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges along with misdemeanor warrants.
