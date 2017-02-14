First Alert Weather: Mostly rain, sleet and some snow
With air temperatures above freezing over most of the viewing area south of, east of, and near Lubbock, accumulating ice or snow is unlikely in those areas. However, with thundershowers also in the area, brief but heavy showers of sleet may result in isolated very slick surfaces at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC