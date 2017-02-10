First Alert Weather: Forecast shows i...

First Alert Weather: Forecast shows increased snowfall for Monday, Tuesday

We have weather for every season in our forecast the next few days. We can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80's today, but the latest computer models show an increase in snow for the beginning of next week.

