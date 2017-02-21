First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions due to high winds, warmth
Winds, warmth, dry fuels and dry air combine to create critical to extreme fire weather conditions from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Feb 21
|stan the man
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|Feb 10
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|Feb 10
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC