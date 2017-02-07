Fire officials investigating grass fire at Lubbock City Cemetery
And now, they're reminding folks to be diligent during the elevated fire danger we're experiencing on the South Plains. "We were blessed and fortunate that when Lubbock Fire Rescue responded, they responded swiftly and quickly and put it out," he said.
