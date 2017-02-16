Eastbound lanes of 82nd at Ave. L to be shut down for fatal accident investigation
A 10 a.m. today, the Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigation team will shut down the eastbound lanes of 82nd Street at Ave. L to continue the investigation into the fatal crash that happened at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened when the driver of a Chevy Traverse, 74-year-old Jimmie Harkins, failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and pulled in front of a Ford F-250 pickup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
