Death sentence upheld in 2011 One Guy From Italy robbery-slaying

The state's highest criminal court has upheld the death sentence of a 37-year-old man convicted of a fatal shooting during a robbery of a Lubbock restaurant the day after Christmas in 2011. Lawyers for condemned prisoner Brian Suniga raised what they said were 17 points of error from his trial in Lubbock in 2014, including questions about jury selection, exclusion of some evidence, denial of a request to move the trial from Lubbock and testimony about the victim's autopsy.

