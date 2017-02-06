Death Notices Feb. 7, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Patty; two daughters, April Newton and Regina Irvin, both of Canyon, Texas; two brothers, Monty Black of Jenna, Louisiana, and Ardell Black of Lubbock, Texas; one sister, Nedra Gray of Quitman, Texas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, P.O. Box 4040, Grand Junction 81502; or to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Fund, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction 81501.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 31
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC