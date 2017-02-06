Critical' wildfire weather expected in Oklahoma, Texas
Red flag warnings have been issued for western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and parts of West Texas. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the area at critical risk for fires covers more than 157,000 square miles and includes the cities of Oklahoma City and Norman in Oklahoma and Amarillo, Lubbock and Midland in Texas.
