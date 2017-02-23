Court document: - Drug deal gone bad' preceded Sunday standoff in West Lubbock

A 36 year-old man arrested Sunday night at a West Lubbock apartment told police officers the shooting that sparked his standoff with police stemmed from a drug deal gone bad, according to a court document filed this week. Michael Angelo Ortiz remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm and a Class A misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.