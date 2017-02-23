Court document: - Drug deal gone bad'...

Court document: - Drug deal gone bad' preceded Sunday standoff in West Lubbock

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A 36 year-old man arrested Sunday night at a West Lubbock apartment told police officers the shooting that sparked his standoff with police stemmed from a drug deal gone bad, according to a court document filed this week. Michael Angelo Ortiz remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm and a Class A misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Feb 21 stan the man 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC