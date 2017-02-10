Couple await trial year after daughter Holli Jeffcoat's killing in northeast Lubbock County

Almost a year after 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat was killed in her home in northeast Lubbock County, two people - her mother and stepfather - await trial on charges stemming from her murder. The capital murder and aggravated sexual assault cases of James and Debi Holland are still in the early stages, with plea negotiation conference hearings set for March 29 for Debi, 39, and April 5 for James, 40. James Holland is being represented by the Texas Regional public defender for capital cases while Debi Holland is represented by Lubbock attorney Mark Snodgrass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.