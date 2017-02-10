Couple await trial year after daughte...

Couple await trial year after daughter Holli Jeffcoat's killing in northeast Lubbock County

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Almost a year after 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat was killed in her home in northeast Lubbock County, two people - her mother and stepfather - await trial on charges stemming from her murder. The capital murder and aggravated sexual assault cases of James and Debi Holland are still in the early stages, with plea negotiation conference hearings set for March 29 for Debi, 39, and April 5 for James, 40. James Holland is being represented by the Texas Regional public defender for capital cases while Debi Holland is represented by Lubbock attorney Mark Snodgrass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Mike trin 1,092
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) 12 hr llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) 15 hr Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 16 hr alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lubbock County was issued at February 11 at 4:31AM CST

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC