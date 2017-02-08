Council to consider official name for formal downtown Omni Building
There are a lot of changes in the works for Citizen's Tower, potentially including an official name for what could be Lubbock's next city hall. On Thursday, Lubbock's City Council is set to formally name the downtown highrise once known as the Omni Building, but that the city has been informally calling Citizen's Tower since the council purchased it in 2014.
