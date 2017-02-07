Consider This: Historic East Lubbock Gateway shows right way to do community projects
Compare this to what happens at the city-funded North and East Lubbock Community Development Corporation, who didn't submit a budget for approval until after the year ended. There, your city dollars underwrite a non-profit in a tangled scheme of businesses.
