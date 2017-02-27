Collaborative Research Shows Finer Raw Cotton Best for Oil Spill Remediation

Cotton, a longtime staple crop on the South Plains and major part of the region's economy, is growing into a new sector: environmental cleanup following oil spills. The Institute of Environmental and Human Health at Texas Tech University has found that finer raw cotton in loose form performs best for absorbing oil, according to a study in the March/April 2017 issue of the AATCC Journal of Research published by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists .

