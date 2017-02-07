Cold front expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning
Daytime highs will remain in the mid-70s today as a cold front makes its way into the area by late afternoon. As the front moves south, colder air will settle in and lows will fall to the 30s for most of the south plains by Thursday morning.
