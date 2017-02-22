Cold front could bring heat: Red flag, fire weather conditions expected ahead of front
Forecasters and first responders were offering warnings as fire-weather conditions are likely through Friday on the South Plains as a cold front moves through the region. A red flag warning is in effect from late Thursday morning through Thursday night as forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lubbock anticipate low humidity below 15 percent and 20-plus mph winds will make already dry ground conditions all-the-more prone to potentially dangerous fires.
