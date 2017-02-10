City of Lubbock to enhance response f...

City of Lubbock to enhance response for winter weather

6 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Officials with the City of Lubbock will be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions early next week after the National Weather Service forecasted a winter storm that could affect our area. If significant snowfall, freezing rain or sleet fall in the city, officials will enhance its response level from normal condition to readiness condition.

Lubbock, TX

