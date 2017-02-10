City of Lubbock to enhance response for winter weather
Officials with the City of Lubbock will be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions early next week after the National Weather Service forecasted a winter storm that could affect our area. If significant snowfall, freezing rain or sleet fall in the city, officials will enhance its response level from normal condition to readiness condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|KnowPhartcs
|1,091
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|llivengood91
|14
|In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|Rob
|45
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|11 hr
|alberto
|2
|Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|trees are green here
|2
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|Feb 3
|xcel22
|1
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Feb 2
|xcel22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC