City of Lubbock increasing readiness ahead of fire danger
City of Lubbock Emergency Management and Lubbock Fire Rescue are on increased readiness in response of the potential for increased fire danger on Monday. The Situation Room is staffed and brush trucks and tankers are staffed and ready.
