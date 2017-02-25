Cirque du Soleil to visit Lubbock
Cirque du Soleil will stage its touring production "Ovo" seven times between March 8 and 12 at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. March 8 to 10, 4 and 7:30 p.m. March 11 and 1:30 and 5 p.m. March 12. A highlight is a flying act in which a group of scarabs soar high above the stage from both edges to the middle, landing on a platform.
