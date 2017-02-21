Brownfield man arrested after wrong-way hit-and-run crash, stolen guns recovered

A Brownfield man and a Lubbock man have been arrested and police are searching for another person after a hit and run crash that happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 130th Street and Indiana Ave. Officers say 32-year-old Christopher James Martinez of Brownfield was driving south in the northbound lanes of Indiana Avenue when he crashed into another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the other driver. Police say Martinez and three passengers ran from the scene.

