Brothers Jesse James, Billy Kidd arrested after disturbance at Lubbock bar
"Jesse James" and "Billy Kidd" face public intoxication and weapons charges following a disturbance over the weekend at a Depot Entertainment District bar. Police said the two brothers - 25-year-old Billy Kidd Gomez and 22-year-old Jesse James Gomez - were arrested after the incident was reported about 12:43 a.m. Sunday at Klusoz Martini Lounge in the 1800 block of Buddy Holly Avenue.
