Brothers Jesse James, Billy Kidd arre...

Brothers Jesse James, Billy Kidd arrested after disturbance at Lubbock bar

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

"Jesse James" and "Billy Kidd" face public intoxication and weapons charges following a disturbance over the weekend at a Depot Entertainment District bar. Police said the two brothers - 25-year-old Billy Kidd Gomez and 22-year-old Jesse James Gomez - were arrested after the incident was reported about 12:43 a.m. Sunday at Klusoz Martini Lounge in the 1800 block of Buddy Holly Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC