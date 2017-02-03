Arrest made in Lubbock crash that left 1 seriously injured on Thursday
One person is facing third-degree felony charges following a wreck in Central Lubbock on Thursday morning that left a man seriously injured. Jail records show 61-year-old Billy Lynn Williams is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on an intoxicated assault with vehicle - serious bodily injury charge, following a crash in which Scot Allen Carl Jr. was injured.
