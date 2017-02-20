Amended Lubbock noise ordinance postponed again as leaders work out details
Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris will again ask city leaders to postpone a vote to adopt a new noise ordinance at the council's meeting this Thursday as city leaders, musicians and venue owners hammer out the details. Patterson Harris' noise ordinance was postponed at the last meeting in January so that more discussions could be had between the city and owners of some of Lubbock's live music venues.
