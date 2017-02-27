Airborn Jeep kills cow during crash in southeast Lubbock County

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash where a Jeep went airborne and crashed into a cow around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Troopers, 35-year-old Richard Bemoss of Lubbock was driving his Jeep at a high rate of speed through the intersection of 114th Street and Ave. P. The Jeep went airborne and crashed into a pipe fence on the south side of the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.