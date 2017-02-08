Affidavit: Man tells cashier - I have...

Affidavit: Man tells cashier - I have been to prison before and don't mind going back'

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - threat after being accused of threatening a United Supermarket employee in November 2016. According to the police report, 27-year-old Joeale Regalado told the cashier he needed cash back from his Visa card.

