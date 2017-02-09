Advocates for wounded officers hope B...

Advocates for wounded officers hope Burrows bills will provide relief

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

State Rep. Dustin Burrows filed two bills on Wednesday that he and advocates hope will assist law enforcement officials injured in the line of duty as they seek medical care. If passed, House Bill 1688 and 1689 would provide officers and their families with a law enforcement liaison within the Texas Department of Workers' Compensation in an effort to guide them through the medical claims process.

