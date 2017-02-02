Adventure Park rolls through demolition phase, sees help from nearby city project

The new family entertainment venue in the works on the former site of Putt-Putt Golf & Games in the 5100 block of 29th Drive has completed its demolition stage and is now going through the process of applying for permits, according to Kai Evans, Adventure Park's owner. "We've been doing a lot of preparation - site work and drainage plans - the stuff you have to do before construction starts," Evans said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.