Adventure Park rolls through demolition phase, sees help from nearby city project
The new family entertainment venue in the works on the former site of Putt-Putt Golf & Games in the 5100 block of 29th Drive has completed its demolition stage and is now going through the process of applying for permits, according to Kai Evans, Adventure Park's owner. "We've been doing a lot of preparation - site work and drainage plans - the stuff you have to do before construction starts," Evans said.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems)
|1 hr
|xcel22
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t...
|Thu
|xcel22
|1
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Tue
|SHORTY
|4
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Jan 30
|CAPT AMERICA
|2
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
