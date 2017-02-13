A-J Remembers: Dutch girl tends grave of American soldier from Lubbock

Lt. Eugene W. Maben Jr., a World War II fighter pilot from Lubbock, didn't get to come home from the war. His P-47 Thunderbolt, which he was flying in the 358th Squadron of the 355th Fighter Group to support American bomber planes, was brought down on Oct. 18, 1943, in Belgium.

